Noah Cyrus Wears Bedazzled Bodysuit for CMT Awards 2020 Performance with Jimmie Allen - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Noah Cyrus is slaying the stage at the 2020 CMT Music Awards! The 20-year-old singer took over the stage for a performance during the awards show, which aired on Wednesday (October 21). Joining Noah was collaborator Jimmie Allen and they performed their new duet “This Is Us” during the show. For their performance, Noah rocked [...]
