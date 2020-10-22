Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde 3 pushed back to May 2022

Mid-Day Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Fans of Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde,' will have to wait a bit more for its third installment as the makers of the flick have decided to push back the release to May 2022. According to Variety, Witherspoon will be seen reprising her iconic role as sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods for the third installment.

The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: Reese Witherspoon, 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary & Reveal Third Movie Release Date | THR

Reese Witherspoon, 'Legally Blonde' Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary & Reveal Third Movie Release Date | THR 02:20

 Reese Witherspoon hosted a virtual 'Legally Blonde' reunion on her Hello Sunshine YouTube channel to benefit World Central Kitchen. Plus, they announced when 'Legally Blonde 3' will be hitting theaters.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Shared Heartbreaking Family News [Video]

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Shared Heartbreaking Family News

"Today is a tough day."

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:46Published
Reese Witherspoon Reunites With 'Legally Blonde' Cast, Announces Third Film [Video]

Reese Witherspoon Reunites With 'Legally Blonde' Cast, Announces Third Film

It was the reunion everyone had been waiting for! Reese Witherspoon and the cast of "Legally Blonde" reunited for the first time in nearly 20 years. Plus, Elle Woods will be back on the big-screen..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:52Published
Reese Witherspoon: Elle Woods inspired me to advocate for others [Video]

Reese Witherspoon: Elle Woods inspired me to advocate for others

Reese Witherspoon says her ‘Legally Blonde’ character has “inspired” her to “always be an advocate” for herself and others, as she hosted a virtual reunion for her and her co-stars.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Reese Witherspoon teases Legally Blonde reunion

 Reese Witherspoon has teased the Legally Blonde reunion, the first time the cast has been together in almost 20 years.
Belfast Telegraph

Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde Reunion Reveals the "Bend and Snap" Scene Was Totally Different

 This Legally Blonde reunion is guaranteed to release some endorphins... and as Elle Woods famously said, "Endorphins make you happy!" On Tuesday, Oct. 20, fans...
E! Online

Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde 3 Gets a Release Date: All the Details

 Elle Woods is officially heading back to the courtroom! On Oct. 20, MGM Studios tweeted that a third installment of Legally Blonde is officially in the works....
E! Online


Tweets about this