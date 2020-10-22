Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde 3 pushed back to May 2022 Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Fans of Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde,' will have to wait a bit more for its third installment as the makers of the flick have decided to push back the release to May 2022. According to Variety, Witherspoon will be seen reprising her iconic role as sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods for the third installment.



The... 👓 View full article

