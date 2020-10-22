Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde 3 pushed back to May 2022
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Fans of Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde,' will have to wait a bit more for its third installment as the makers of the flick have decided to push back the release to May 2022. According to Variety, Witherspoon will be seen reprising her iconic role as sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods for the third installment.
Reese Witherspoon hosted a virtual 'Legally Blonde' reunion on her Hello Sunshine YouTube channel to benefit World Central Kitchen. Plus, they announced when 'Legally Blonde 3' will be hitting theaters.