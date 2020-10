On Parineeti Chopra's birthday, take a look at some lesser-known facts about the Bollywood diva! Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Parineeti Chopra debuted in Bollywood in 2011 with 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' and since then, she has been one of the leading actresses of the film industry. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this