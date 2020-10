Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo Pick Up Food To Go Before Heading Home in NYC Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Katie Holmes is all masked up while arriving back at her home in New York City on Wednesday night (October 21). The 41-year-old actress and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo were seen holding a few bags with food in them as they headed back to her place after a day out together. Katie and Emilio were dressed [...] 👓 View full article