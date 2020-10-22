Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Mixed reviews for Sacha Baron Cohen sequel

BBC News Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Sacha Baron Cohen shot the follow-up to 2006's Borat in secret during the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm': Pregnancy Center Clip

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm': Pregnancy Center Clip 01:20

 Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Pregnancy Center Clip - To be more specific, this is the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Chenqui!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Borat 2' Pregnancy Centre Clip [Video]

'Borat 2' Pregnancy Centre Clip

In this scene in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm", Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego and his daughter Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev (Irina Novak) visit a pregnancy centre after she accidentally swallows a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:19Published
Sacha Baron Cohen spent five days in character as Borat for sequel [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen spent five days in character as Borat for sequel

Cohen has reprised his titular role for a second movie, following 2006's 'Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan' .

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Sacha Baron Cohen spent five days as Borat for sequel [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen spent five days as Borat for sequel

Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed he found it tough spending five straight days in character as Borat during lockdown.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ Film Review: Sacha Baron Cohen Valiantly Fails to Resuscitate the Satire Corpse

 In a culture where Americans publicly reveal their worst opinions every day, it's no longer a trick to get them to do it on camera
Upworthy

‘Borat’ Sequel Hit With Lawsuit Over Holocaust Survivor’s Appearance

 Producers of Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm” and Amazon Studios have been sued by the estate of Holocaust survivor Judith Dim Evans, who...
The Wrap

Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat attempts to pound out coronavirus on Jimmy Kimmel show

 British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen on Monday arrived on the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' with a magnifying glass to spot the coronavirus and a frying pan to knock it...
Mid-Day Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this