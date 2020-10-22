|
Elizabeth Kartchner Wiki: Facts about Collin Kartchner’s Wife
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Collin Kartchner, the activist from Utah, passed away in October 2020 leaving behind his wife, children, family and friends. He was 40. The cause of his death was not revealed. However, Kartchner’s wife, Elizabeth Kartchner stated that he died of unclear natural causes. While on one side Collin was a staunch advocate for protecting children […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this