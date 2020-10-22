Ghislaine Maxwell's 465 Page Jeffrey Epstein Deposition Released
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Ghislaine Maxwell‘s lawyers fought to keep her 2016 deposition about her relationship with disgraced dead billionaire Jeffrey Epstein private, however, that effort was unsuccessful and it was released in full today. If you don’t know, Maxwell is currently in jail and she has been accused of facilitating the sexual abuse of young girls with Epstein, [...]
A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gloria Tso reports.