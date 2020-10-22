"The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee" - cast: Paul Hogan, Rachael Carpani, Luke Hemsworth, Jacob Elordi, Charlote Stent, Nate Torrence, Chevy Chase, Olivia Newton-John, John Cleese, Wayne Knight, Reginald VelJohnson, Shane Jacobson, Luke Bracey, Costas Mandylo

Teaser Trailer - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE Movie - Paul Hogan, Olivia Newton-John 02:39 Paul Hogan plays himself in this raucous comedy. Retired in L.A. and overshadowed by his Crocodile Dundee character, Hogan is offered a knighthood by the Queen of England. But before he can accept it, Hogan gets caught up in a series of comical scandals that dominate gossip shows and social media...