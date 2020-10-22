Global  
 

"The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee" - cast: Paul Hogan, Rachael Carpani, Luke Hemsworth, Jacob Elordi, Charlote Stent, Nate Torrence, Chevy Chase, Olivia Newton-John, John Cleese, Wayne Knight, Reginald VelJohnson, Shane Jacobson, Luke Bracey, Costas Mandylo

*Release date :* December 11, 2020
*Synopsis :* Paul Hogan is reluctantly thrust back into the spotlight as he desperately attempts to restore his sullied reputation on the ...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE Movie - Paul Hogan, Olivia Newton-John

THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE Movie - Paul Hogan, Olivia Newton-John 02:39

 Paul Hogan plays himself in this raucous comedy. Retired in L.A. and overshadowed by his Crocodile Dundee character, Hogan is offered a knighthood by the Queen of England. But before he can accept it, Hogan gets caught up in a series of comical scandals that dominate gossip shows and social media...

