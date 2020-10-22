Global  
 

Lake Bell & Husband Scott Campbell Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Just Jared Thursday, 22 October 2020
Lake Bell and her husband Scott Campbell are separating after seven years of marriage. The 41-year-old actress and 43-year-old famed tattoo artist released a statement on her Instagram account which reads, “After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children, Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family.” The statement [...]
