The Weeknd's Decapitated Head Finds a New Body in 'Too Late' Music Video - Watch!
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The Weeknd is debuting an appropriately creepy visual just in time for Halloween. The 30-year-old entertainer debuted the music video for “Too Late” from his album After Hours on Thursday (October 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd In the music video, The Weeknd‘s decapitated head is found in the middle of [...]
