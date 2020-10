Eva Mendes Didn't Want Kids Until... This Happened! Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Eva Mendes is opening up about her life out of the spotlight and how she is ready to finally return to the acting world now that her kids are growing up. The 46-year-old actress said in an interview with Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa that she didn’t want to have kids until she fell in [...] 👓 View full article