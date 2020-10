Red Velvet's Irene Issues Apology After Accusations About Her Behavior Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Red Velvet‘s Irene is apologizing. The 29-year-old girl group member posted an apology following a since-deleted Instagram post by an editor and stylist, which described a rude encounter with a celebrity that left her in tears. The stylist wrote that she was left speechless by the star’s words, described as “electric needles,” who apparently had [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this JustJared.com Red Velvet member Irene issues an apology following accusations about her behavior https://t.co/wLKVUac6yW 28 minutes ago he's unemployed @thotjiminie Like 30 different nct/nct adjacent issues also red velvet irene allegedly mistreated staff and posted a public apology for it 7 hours ago Jazmine Media update: #irene also issued an apology https://t.co/euJMQlsxHt 12 hours ago Jazmine Media #RedVelvet #Irene Personally Issues An Apology For Her Attitude controversy With The Stylist https://t.co/euJMQlsxHt 12 hours ago