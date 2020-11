You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chris Christie On COVID Battle: ‘I Was Wrong To Not Wear A Mask’



In an open letter to the public and in an interview with Good Morning America, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he should have worn a mask at recent White House events including debate prep.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:24 Published 2 weeks ago A Sheepish Chris Christie Says COVID-19 Had Him Spend A Week In ICU



Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Thursday he spent 7 days in an ICU before recovering from COVID-19. CNN reports Christie issued a statement detailing the severity of his case. It also urged.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago Chris Christie Released After Spending A Week Battling COVID-19 In Hospital



Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie was released from the hospital on Saturday. Business Insider reports Christie emerged after a week-long stay to fight COVID-19. Christie aided President.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this