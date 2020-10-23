Mirzapur 2: Makers share an interesting story on the conception of Pankaj Tripathi's character Kaleen Bhaiya
Friday, 23 October 2020 () The makers of the show Mirzapur recently revealed a very interesting backstory on how they named Akhandanand Tripathi as 'Kaleen Bhaiya' and how it almost got changed to 'Atechi' or 'Sandook' bhaiya.
In a recent interview, show creator Puneet Krishna shared, "During the '90s while growing up, there was this belt of UP...
Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharmaa get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. The actors speak about their upcoming release Mirzapur 2 and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 18:01Published