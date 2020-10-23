Global  
 

Mirzapur 2: Makers share an interesting story on the conception of Pankaj Tripathi's character Kaleen Bhaiya

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The makers of the show Mirzapur recently revealed a very interesting backstory on how they named Akhandanand Tripathi as 'Kaleen Bhaiya' and how it almost got changed to 'Atechi' or 'Sandook' bhaiya.

In a recent interview, show creator Puneet Krishna shared, "During the '90s while growing up, there was this belt of UP...
