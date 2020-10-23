Global  
 

Kristen Welker Is Being Praised as the Best Debate Moderator So Far - Read Tweets!

Friday, 23 October 2020
Kristen Welker is getting a lot of praise tonight for how she is handling the final presidential debate! The journalist, who works for NBC News, is the first black woman to moderate a presidential debate since 1992 and people think she is the best moderator of the election season. The debate is taking place on [...]
News video: Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate

Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate 00:27

 On Thursday, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the final debate. Kristen Welker, a veteran NBC News journalist, will moderate this debate. Welker will become the second Black woman to moderate a presidential debate solo. A Philadelphia native, Welker was an intern at "Today" in 1997 and...

