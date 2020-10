You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Chris Pratt's Absence From Biden Fundraiser Explained as He's Attacked for Not Politically Outspoken Meanwhile, 'Avengers: Endgame' actor Josh Brolin joins the list of Pratt's co-stars who have come to his defense, saying the Internet is giving him 'another good...

AceShowbiz 3 hours ago



Josh Brolin's Statement About Chris Pratt Being the 'Worst Chris' Is a Must Read Josh Brolin has released a must-read statement about Chris Pratt, defending him at the same time as pointing out the irony that this is a major topic of...

Just Jared 10 hours ago





Tweets about this