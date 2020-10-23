Blake Lively Photoshops shoes on herself in Ryan Reynolds' Instagram post
Friday, 23 October 2020 () Hollywood star Blake Lively posted a photo to her Instagram on Thursday (local time) where she very poorly photoshopped a pair of shoes onto her bare feet in a post about voting. According to Page Six, a fan quickly took note of the phoney footwear, writing, "Its the drawn on heels for me (laughing and teary eyes emoji)." Her...
Ashley Graham got naked in her latest mirror selfie on Instagram. The 32-year-old model shared the photo with the caption: "Nakie big girl." The steamy shot already has over 1 million "likes" and was..