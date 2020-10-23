Global  
 

Blake Lively Photoshops shoes on herself in Ryan Reynolds' Instagram post

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Hollywood star Blake Lively posted a photo to her Instagram on Thursday (local time) where she very poorly photoshopped a pair of shoes onto her bare feet in a post about voting. According to Page Six, a fan quickly took note of the phoney footwear, writing, "Its the drawn on heels for me (laughing and teary eyes emoji)." Her...
