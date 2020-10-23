Rachel Maddow: Trump Owes Kristen Welker an Apology
Friday, 23 October 2020 () Kristen Welker, the moderator of the final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, is owed an apology — according to Rachel Maddow. Trump and his supporters spent much of the week attacking Welker, whose day job is White House correspondent for NBC News. In a fit of quite transparent ref-working, […]
On Thursday, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the final debate. Kristen Welker, a veteran NBC News journalist, will moderate this debate. Welker will become the second Black woman to moderate a presidential debate solo. A Philadelphia native, Welker was an intern at "Today" in 1997 and...