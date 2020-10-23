Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rachel Maddow: Trump Owes Kristen Welker an Apology

Mediaite Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Kristen Welker, the moderator of the final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, is owed an apology — according to Rachel Maddow. Trump and his supporters spent much of the week attacking Welker, whose day job is White House correspondent for NBC News. In a fit of quite transparent ref-working, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate

Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate 00:27

 On Thursday, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the final debate. Kristen Welker, a veteran NBC News journalist, will moderate this debate. Welker will become the second Black woman to moderate a presidential debate solo. A Philadelphia native, Welker was an intern at "Today" in 1997 and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump posts raw footage of '60 Minutes' interview [Video]

Trump posts raw footage of '60 Minutes' interview

[NFA] The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald Trump did with "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:24Published

Tweets about this