Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ty Dolla $ign - Featuring

Clash Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Ty Dolla $ign - FeaturingAn unwieldy record peppered with colossal highs...

*Ty Dolla $ign’s *sprawling, 25 track ‘Featuring’ is both a meta comment on the craft and also a mark of his full participation in feature culture. Sure, the title is a tongue-in-cheek observation – indeed, Ty has been known for his all-star features, right since YG’s 2010 single ‘Toot It And Boot It’ - but it comes to summarise both the benefits and drawbacks of extensive collaboration.

A record that moves from curious interludes to colossal, stadium-filling team ups, ‘Featuring’ doesn’t hold back. It’s the sound of Ty offering the whole truth, but in doing so, in attempting to grapple with its unwieldy mass, the rapper fails to assert creative delineation over this sprawling mesh of music.

That said, ‘Featuring’ is peppered with career highs. An immediate standout is Ty’s phenomenal Nicki Minaj collaboration ‘Expensive’, which feels like a chrome-plated smash, a succinct (it clocks in at 2.15) slice of hook-heavy hip-hop with a chorus to die for.

Club-focussed back-to-back pairing ‘Freak’ (feat. Quavo) and ‘Double R (feat. Lil Durk) offers a mid-album highlight, while ‘Lift Me Up’ is so 2k20 it hurts, with its state of the art production and sickly effects layered over Future and Young Thug’s guest spots.

Often, though, ‘Featuring’ is at its best when Ty Dolla $ign steps out of his comfort zone. Take the soulful ‘You Turn’ for instance, or the ultra-adventurous ‘Track Six’ featuring Kanye West, Anderson. Paak, and Thundercat, a song that defies expectations at every turn, a wild ride of lucid creativity that tumbles in torrents out of the speakers.

A record that sometimes struggles to sit still, ‘Featuring’ thunders between tender R&B and rolling trap workouts. There are also curious moments of left field intrusion, too - ‘serpentwithfeet Interlude’ shines the spotlight on an artist whose work usually exists in another sphere to, say, Nicki Minaj and Young Thug.

An often hit and miss experience, ‘Featuring’ exposes the vast creativity of feature culture, while also platforming its flaws. An unwieldy listen that still carries huge expectation, Ty Dolla $ign’s latest album holds nothing back – that’s its beauty, but also its deepest flaw.

*8/10 *

Words: *Robin Murray *

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trey Songz Shows His Muscles and Talks Back Home [Video]

Trey Songz Shows His Muscles and Talks Back Home

Singer discusses collabs with Summer Walker, Swae Lee, and Ty Dolla Sign on his new album.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 05:36Published
Song Exploder Trailer [Video]

Song Exploder Trailer

Song Exploder - Official Trailer - Netflix Song Exploder, based on the hit podcast, spotlights some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:54Published
First Stream (09/04/20): New Music From 6ix9ine, SZA, Ozuna & Big Sean | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (09/04/20): New Music From 6ix9ine, SZA, Ozuna & Big Sean | Billboard

6ix9ine releases his new album 'TattleTales,' SZA teams up with Ty Dolla $ign for "Hit Different" and Big Sean pays homage to his hometown Detroit with 'Detroit 2.' This is Billboard's First Stream..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Ty Dolla $ign's New Album Is Titled 'Featuring Ty Dolla $ign'

 Absolute genius. *Ty Dolla $ign* has named his new album 'Featuring Ty Dolla $ign'. The record drops on October 23rd, his first full length project since...
Clash

Ty Dolla $ign Recruits Kanye West, Future, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch & More For New Album

 'Featuring Ty Dolla $ign' will be released on Friday (October 23) with a ton of big features.
HipHopDX Also reported by •ContactMusic

New Music Friday - New Singles From Ty Dolla $ign, Saweetie w/ Jhene Aiko, Jeezy w/ Yo Gotti & More

 New singles from Friday, October 23.
HipHopDX


Tweets about this