Mediaite Who Won the Final 2020 Presidential Debate? Several Snap Polls Reveal a Winner https://t.co/GD8P10wKPm 17 minutes ago Mustafa Kocakenar RT @anewscomtr: In their second and final debate of the presidential campaign, President Donald Trump and democratic candidate Joe Biden cl… 2 hours ago Sophie28 RT @politico: President Trump, who met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un several times in 2018 and 2019, said his friendship with the… 3 hours ago ANews In their second and final debate of the presidential campaign, President Donald Trump and democratic candidate Joe… https://t.co/HMqkSMW5Ah 3 hours ago Rajeev RT @FiveThirtyEight: There are several polls out there suggesting that American opinion on fracking, even in fracking heavy states, is not… 5 hours ago Black Entrepreneurs Worldwide RT @blackenterprise: The Commission on Presidential Debates has announced several rule changes ahead of the third and final presidential de… 6 hours ago