Video Credit: Best Bites - Published 1 week ago Best Bites: Stuffed Chicken and Rice Stuffed Peppers 00:51 Ingredients: 4 bell peppers your choice of color 2 chicken breasts from a Rotisserie chicken, shredded 1 teaspoon cumin 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon chili powder 1/2 teaspoon black pepper 1 cup diced tomatoes with green chilies 2 cups Mexican rice (we used boxed) 1 cup shredded cheddar...