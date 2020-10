Kelly Clarkson's Cover of Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" Will Have You Dancing Into the Weekend Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Once again Kelly Clarkson has proved she is, indeed, an American Idol. During a portion of her show titled the latest installment of her eponymous talk show's "Kellyoke"... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this