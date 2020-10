Varun shares pic from his Maldives vacay Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

One of the most promising faces of Bollywood, Varan Dhawan shares an alluring picture of himself from his Maldives getaway. The handsome hunk is seen flaunting his beach body, while striking a pose with utmost perfection. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this