Who Plays Borat's Daughter? Meet Newcomer Maria Bakalova! Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

The new movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the sequel to the iconic 2006 movie Borat, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the film introduces us to actress Maria Bakalova! The 24-year-old actress plays Tutar, the daughter of Borat, who he discovers to be the oldest unmarried woman in Kazakhstan at just 15. Tutar becomes [...] 👓 View full article