Editor Speaks Out After Red Velvet Member Irene Apologizes for Her Alleged Behavior

Just Jared Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The editor and stylist who accused Red Velvet‘s Irene of mean behavior is now speaking out again. After the 29-year-old girl group member issued an apology for her actions, the editor who accused Irene of words like “electric needles” spoke out again in a lengthy post on Instagram Story to clarify some details. In the [...]
