Ex-Observer Editor and Kushner Pal Ken Kurson Arrested and Charged With Cyberstalking Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Ken Kurson, an ally of Jared Kushner and former editor of The New York Observer, was reportedly arrested and charged with cyberstalking on Friday. The New York Times reported that Kurson — who was appointed editor of the salmon-pink tabloid by Kushner in 2013, and remained close to the real estate scion when he joined […]

