Justin Bieber Announces New Documentary About His 'Next Chapter,' Releases Trailer

Just Jared Jr Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Justin Bieber Announces New Documentary About His 'Next Chapter,' Releases TrailerJustin Bieber is taking fans behind-the-scenes once again with a new docu-special called Justin Bieber: Next Chapter! The 26-year-old “Lonely” singer not only announced the new doc, but he also dropped the trailer. “Connecting with fans and bringing them into my life is really important to me. I’m excited to catch up with them and [...]
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Benny Blanco Details Message Behind Justin Bieber's 'Lonely'

Benny Blanco Details Message Behind Justin Bieber's 'Lonely' 02:11

 ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante caught up with Grammy-winner Benny Blanco, who gives us some insight into Justin Bieber's new song "Lonely".

