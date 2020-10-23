|
Travis Scott Officially Joins Sony Playstation W/ New Executive Role
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Houston rapper Travis Scott is winning big in 2020. The hip-hop heavyweight has bounced from doing exclusive McDonald’s rollouts to landing a new position with video game console giant Playstation. Travis Scott Joins Playstation Playstation blew hardcore gamers and hip-hop heads’ minds with a massive announcement. The powerhouse and Cactus Jack have joined forces to […]
