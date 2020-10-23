Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Travis Scott Officially Joins Sony Playstation W/ New Executive Role

SOHH Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Travis Scott Officially Joins Sony Playstation W/ New Executive RoleHouston rapper Travis Scott is winning big in 2020. The hip-hop heavyweight has bounced from doing exclusive McDonald’s rollouts to landing a new position with video game console giant Playstation. Travis Scott Joins Playstation Playstation blew hardcore gamers and hip-hop heads’ minds with a massive announcement. The powerhouse and Cactus Jack have joined forces to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner views butterflies as

Kylie Jenner views butterflies as "a symbol" of her relationship with Travis Scott 00:40

 Kylie Jenner views butterflies as "a symbol" of her relationship with Travis Scott so they will always be special to her.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are 'amazing' at coparenting [Video]

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are 'amazing' at coparenting

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are coparenting their two-year-old daughter Stormi "amazingly” after splitting in 2019.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:35Published
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott raising daughter Stormi to be a 'strong' woman [Video]

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott raising daughter Stormi to be a 'strong' woman

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are determined their daughter Stormi will grow up believing she can do "anything a man can do".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
BTS' Virtual Concert, Travis Scott's Pledge to Pay for Five HBCU Students' Tuition & More | Billboard News [Video]

BTS' Virtual Concert, Travis Scott's Pledge to Pay for Five HBCU Students' Tuition & More | Billboard News

BTS' Virtual Concert, Travis Scott's Pledge to Pay for Five HBCU Students' Tuition & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Travis Scott Shuns Xbox + Declares Loyalty To Playstation 5

Travis Scott Shuns Xbox + Declares Loyalty To Playstation 5 Houston rapper Travis Scott has made his choice clear – it’s Team Sony Playstation 5 or bust. The hip-hop heavyweight stars in a new must-see PS5 commercial...
SOHH


Tweets about this