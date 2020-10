Asian Doll Accuses Wendy Williams of Drug Use After Getting Dissed Over Dating Killer Tweet Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The 'Come Find Me' rapper hits back at the talk show host who recently mocked her for tweeting about liking 'killers,' reminding that Wendy herself can't be separated from 'criminals.' 👓 View full article

0

