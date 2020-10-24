Global  
 

Neha Kakkar kicks off her wedding celebrations with Rohanpreet Singh; shares haldi pictures

Mid-Day Saturday, 24 October 2020
Singer Neha Kakkar has begun her wedding preparations with Rohanpreet Singh and pictures and videos of their ceremonies are taking the internet by storm. On Wednesday, the couple had their Roka ceremony and shared their lovely-dovey pictures on their social media handles. And now, photos from the singer's haldi ceremony have...
News video: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's mehndi pictures go viral

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's mehndi pictures go viral 00:54

 The pre-wedding ceremonies of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have started, with pictures of the mehndi and haldi rituals going viral on Friday. #Nehudavyah #NehaKakkar

