Drug case: Sapna Pabbi reacts to reports that she is missing after being summoned by NCB

Mid-Day Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Sapna Pabbi has quashed reports claiming that she has gone missing after being summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of investigations into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sapna, who worked with Sushant in the 2019 thriller Drive, posted on Instagram to state that she is in London with her family. "I am...
