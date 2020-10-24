Global  
 

Mahesh Bhatt to take legal action against Luviena Lodh over video alleging harrassment

Mid-Day Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
The legal counsel of Vishesh Films, on behalf of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has issued a statement in response to an Instagram video uploaded by actress Luviena Lodh, alleging that Bhatt has been harassing her and her family.

"With reference to video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute...
