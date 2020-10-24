Mahesh Bhatt to take legal action against Luviena Lodh over video alleging harrassment Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

The legal counsel of Vishesh Films, on behalf of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has issued a statement in response to an Instagram video uploaded by actress Luviena Lodh, alleging that Bhatt has been harassing her and her family.



"With reference to video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute... 👓 View full article

