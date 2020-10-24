Global  
 

Fast Food Giant Wendy’s Clowns Machine Gun Kelly With Eminem Reference

SOHH Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Fast Food Giant Wendy’s Clowns Machine Gun Kelly With Eminem ReferenceThe Wendy’s Twitter account is known to go harder than a lot of battle rappers out here. The burger-slinging savages recently took aim at Ohio rapper/rocker Machine Gun Kelly, citing his famous feud with Eminem. Wendy’s Fires Shots At Machine Gun Kelly MGK was just minding his own business when a Twitter fan called Wendy’s […]
