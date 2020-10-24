|
Fast Food Giant Wendy’s Clowns Machine Gun Kelly With Eminem Reference
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
The Wendy’s Twitter account is known to go harder than a lot of battle rappers out here. The burger-slinging savages recently took aim at Ohio rapper/rocker Machine Gun Kelly, citing his famous feud with Eminem. Wendy’s Fires Shots At Machine Gun Kelly MGK was just minding his own business when a Twitter fan called Wendy’s […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this