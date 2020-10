BTown celebs celebrate Durga Ashtami Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Amidst the new normalcy due to the Covid-19 outbreak, BTown celebs like Shilpa Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor have celebrated Maha Ashtami with close family gathering. While Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of the auspicious Kumari Puja celebrations, Shraddha on the other hand shared a platter of delicious sweets offered to the deity. 👓 View full article

