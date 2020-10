Josh Hartnett Reveals the Moment in 2001 That Set His Career Up to Fail Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Josh Hartnett is opening up about the launch of his acting career in the early 2000s and how one crucial moment set him up to fail. Just weeks after the release of Pearl Harbor in 2001, Josh was featured on the cover of Vanity Fair and the profile made him question what he was doing [...] 👓 View full article

