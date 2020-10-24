Global  
 

Selena Gomez Called Timothee Chalamet on Instagram Live While He Was In Line to Vote!

Just Jared Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet went live on Instagram together on Saturday (October 24) to encourage their fans to vote! Timothee was waiting in line to vote at Madison Square Garden in New York City while he chatted with Selena, who appeared to be laying down in bed. Selena asked Timothee about the voter turnout [...]
