Trump Revealed His Thoughts on 'Borat 2' & Sacha Baron Cohen Responded Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump is one of the main topics of the new movie Borat 2 and he’s sharing his thoughts on the movie’s star Sacha Baron Cohen. In the film, Sacha‘s iconic character is given the mission of delivering a gift to Trump‘s VP Mike Pence in order to save Kazakhstan from the disgrace it [...] 👓 View full article

