Ariana Grande Reveals 'Positions' Album Track List, Including Three Collaborations!
Saturday, 24 October 2020 () Ariana Grande has reveal the track list for her upcoming album Positions, which will be released in less than six days. The 27-year-old singer only just announced the album’s release date last weekend and now we already know the names of the 14 tracks on the album. It has been rumored that Ariana collaborated with [...]
It's Ariana Grande's world, and we're just living in it! The Grammy winner becomes the commander-in-chief in the new music video for her track "Positions", the lead single from her forthcoming album,..