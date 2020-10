You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ariana Grande becomes President in new Positions music video



Ariana Grande envisions what the White House would look like if she was U.S. President in the video for her new single Positions. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 2 days ago TRENDING: Ariana Grande's Newly Released Single



Pop artist Ariana Grande released her newest single "Positions' last night. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:30 Published 2 days ago Ariana Grande Takes Over The White House In 'Positions' Music Video



It's Ariana Grande's world, and we're just living in it! The Grammy winner becomes the commander-in-chief in the new music video for her track "Positions", the lead single from her forthcoming album,.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:22 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this