Blake Lively Reacts to Dan Being Gossip Girl, Nearly 8 Years Later

Just Jared Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
The revelation that Penn Badgley‘s character Dan Humphrey is Gossip Girl was very controversial when the series Gossip Girl ended back in 2012. Now, Blake Lively is speaking out in response to people still making memes about it! Blake reposted a meme that said, “We watched the entire series to find out it’s Dan.” She [...]
