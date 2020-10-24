Global  
 

Trump Claims If He Weren’t President Monuments of Washington, Lincoln, & Jefferson Would Have Been Torn Down

Mediaite Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Trump Claims If He Weren’t President Monuments of Washington, Lincoln, & Jefferson Would Have Been Torn DownDonald Trump claimed that if he hadn't been elected in 2016, monuments of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Thomas Jefferson would have been torn down. 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: ELECTION IMPACT | Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation, pending stimulus package

ELECTION IMPACT | Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation, pending stimulus package 03:38

 Scripps Washington Correspondent Joe St. George discusses Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation, Nevada voter turnout so far, the pending stimulus package in Congress, if we should trust the polls and why, and what his advice is for President Donald Trump and Kamla Harris as they head to Las Vegas on...

