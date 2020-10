Satyadeep Misra on Kaali Khuhi: Shabana Azmi taught me less is more Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Underrated as they come Satyadeep Misra, who was last seen in rumoured lady love designer Masaba Gupta's series—Masaba Masaba—is back with Kaali Khuhi. The horror thriller that drops on Netflix on October 30 "explores the dark history of a family when they travel back to their village," says Misra, who plays father to a young...

