Offset Arrested On Instagram Live After Police Run-In Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Atlanta rapper Offset is keeping the cameras running. The hip-hop star has shared jaw-dropping footage of himself appearing to get arrested by California police and streamed the incident on Instagram Live. Offset Arrested On Instagram Live Footage is going across the Internet showing Off having a verbal confrontation with Beverly Hills cops. While details are […] Atlanta rapper Offset is keeping the cameras running. The hip-hop star has shared jaw-dropping footage of himself appearing to get arrested by California police and streamed the incident on Instagram Live. Offset Arrested On Instagram Live Footage is going across the Internet showing Off having a verbal confrontation with Beverly Hills cops. While details are […] 👓 View full article