Amyra Dastur refutes Luviena Lodh's drug charges, considers legal action
Sunday, 25 October 2020 () The legal representative of actress Amyra Dastur has refuted claims by actress Luviena Lodh that Amyra used to procure drugs. A statement issued by her lawyer declares that Amyra is considering legal remedies against such accusations.
On Friday, actress Luviena Lodh had issued an Instagram video statement declaring that she...
