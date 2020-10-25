Amyra Dastur refutes Luviena Lodh's drug charges, considers legal action Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The legal representative of actress Amyra Dastur has refuted claims by actress Luviena Lodh that Amyra used to procure drugs. A statement issued by her lawyer declares that Amyra is considering legal remedies against such accusations.



On Friday, actress Luviena Lodh had issued an Instagram video statement declaring that she... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Celebs step outside homes for future projects



Action star Tiger Shroff was spotted outside a studio in Juhu. Amyra Dastur was clicked by paparazzi in Bandra. Saiee Manjrekar posed for shutterbugs outside a gym. Meanwhile, Akanksha Puri spotted at.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:46 Published on September 5, 2020

Tweets about this

