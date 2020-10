Selena Gomez chats with Timothee Chalamet while he's in line to vote Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

American singer-songwriter Selena Gomez and actor Timothee Chalamet on Saturday hopped on an Instagram Live together and encouraged their fans to vote.



Gomez appeared from home, after casting her mail-in ballot, during the live chat while her former co-star Chalamet was seen waiting in line for in-person voting in New York... 👓 View full article