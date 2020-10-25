Global  
 

'SNL': Adele Hosts Because 'Album's Not Finished,' But H.E.R. Debuts New Song

NPR Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Adele sang a bit in one sketch, but left most of the music to H.E.R., who performed a new song called "Hold On."
