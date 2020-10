Drake Locks In Certified Lover Boy Album Release Date Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

OVO Sound boss Drake is making fans wait no longer. The hip-hop superstar has come through to announce the official release date for his long-awaited and must-hear Certified Lover Boy album. Drake Announces Certified Lover Boy Release Date Drizzy went the cinematic route to get fans hyped for his solo effort. In celebration of his […] OVO Sound boss Drake is making fans wait no longer. The hip-hop superstar has come through to announce the official release date for his long-awaited and must-hear Certified Lover Boy album. Drake Announces Certified Lover Boy Release Date Drizzy went the cinematic route to get fans hyped for his solo effort. In celebration of his […] 👓 View full article