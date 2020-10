Sarah Rumpf RT @Mediaite: Jake Tapper Grills Mark Meadows on Trump Claim 'We're Rounding the Turn' on Covid: 'It's Not Even Going Away in the White Hou… 9 minutes ago Uniqueembroideries RT @New_Narrative: Jake Tapper Grills Mark Meadows on Trump Claim 'We're Rounding the Turn' on Covid: 'It's Not Even Going Away in the Whit… 31 minutes ago Sue Stone Jake Tapper Grills Mark Meadows on Trump Claim ‘We’re Rounding the Turn’ on Covid: ‘It’s Not Even Going Away in the… https://t.co/iJuHI0mQB2 31 minutes ago Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿Hispanic VOTE Mediaite: Jake Tapper Grills Mark Meadows on Trump Claim ‘We’re Rounding the Turn’ on Covid: ‘It’s Not Even Going A… https://t.co/byBeycjjvD 45 minutes ago Mike Walker Jake Tapper Grills Mark Meadows on Trump Claim 'We're Rounding the Turn' on Covid: 'It's Not Even Going Away in the… https://t.co/CNfWRnK7Ki 49 minutes ago JT (JTerror) @MarkMeadows is an idiot and an asshole. https://t.co/fYCmLLwGzs 1 hour ago Mediaite Jake Tapper Grills Mark Meadows on Trump Claim 'We're Rounding the Turn' on Covid: 'It's Not Even Going Away in the… https://t.co/A54EnOJQ5I 1 hour ago