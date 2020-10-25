Twitter Is Convinced This Is Not Melania Trump, Prompting Body Double Speculation

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News



Donald Trump dodges Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had recently been tested for COVID-19, Twitter will not allow Trump nor Joe Biden to declare a victory without official double verification.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:46 Published 2 weeks ago Melania Trump tweets she is 'feeling good' following COVID-19 diagnosis



Melania Trump tweets she is 'feeling good' following COVID-19 diagnosis Credit: nypost Duration: 00:47 Published 3 weeks ago Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive



In a newly released video Donald Trump said he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.” The president and his wife Melania recently tested positive for the coronavirus. He.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:20 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this