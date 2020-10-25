Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter Is Convinced This Is Not Melania Trump, Prompting Body Double Speculation

Just Jared Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
#FakeMelania is trending on Twitter and it’s all because of this set of photos of First Lady Melania Trump with the President. The photos depict the First Lady and the President getting ready to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday (October 22) ahead of the final presidential debate. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Twitter Has Thoughts About Melania Trump Pulling Away From Donald Trump's Hand After the D

Twitter Has Thoughts About Melania Trump Pulling Away From Donald Trump's Hand After the D 00:41

 "The disdain is real."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News [Video]

Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News

Donald Trump dodges Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had recently been tested for COVID-19, Twitter will not allow Trump nor Joe Biden to declare a victory without official double verification..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:46Published
Melania Trump tweets she is 'feeling good' following COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Melania Trump tweets she is 'feeling good' following COVID-19 diagnosis

Melania Trump tweets she is 'feeling good' following COVID-19 diagnosis

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:47Published
Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive [Video]

Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive

In a newly released video Donald Trump said he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.” The president and his wife Melania recently tested positive for the coronavirus. He..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:20Published

Tweets about this