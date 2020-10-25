|
Twitter Is Convinced This Is Not Melania Trump, Prompting Body Double Speculation
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
#FakeMelania is trending on Twitter and it’s all because of this set of photos of First Lady Melania Trump with the President. The photos depict the First Lady and the President getting ready to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday (October 22) ahead of the final presidential debate. [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this