Who is Preetika Chauhan?

YesPunjab.com (For Punjabi follow @BawaHs) #NCB nabs TV actress #PreetikaChauhan, peddler for possessing #marijuana
https://t.co/EDNtHVNNhk 5 minutes ago
Sonu solanki®️ RT @ABPNews: TV Actress #PreetikaChauhan Arrested By #NCB While Purchasing Drugs; 99 Grams #Marijuana Seized
https://t.co/uMvBXilq5u 15 minutes ago
imravikumar Preetika Chauhan, the actress held by #ncb for possession of marijuana.
https://t.co/GPIFkwQc6K 17 minutes ago
PankajS 🇮🇳 TV Actor Preetika Chauhan Arrested by NCB in Drugs Case https://t.co/jxPBVusec9 22 minutes ago
Opoyi "A team of #Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended two persons at Machhimar, #Versova, and succeeded in a seizure of 99 gram… https://t.co/wzj0kLZmap 36 minutes ago
Jason Bourne ... RT @IndianExpress: Preetika Chauhan, (30), has worked in several TV serials, like Maa Vaishnodevi. https://t.co/c1fQ3Z2pUH 45 minutes ago
Sagar Navathe @RituRathaur didi one more hinduphobic news article.
'Maa Vaishnodevi' Actress Preetika Chauhan Held by NCB for Po… https://t.co/5mHf0FCAhO 45 minutes ago
Desimartini TV actress #PreetikaChauhan arrested after being caught purchasing drugs; To remain in judicial custody till Nov 8… https://t.co/j1bQdQZTc5 45 minutes ago